(KRON) — A verbal altercation between a pedestrian and a driver resulted in gunshots in Berkeley on Tuesday evening, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 6:05 p.m., a pedestrian crossed the road at San Pablo Avenue and Camelia Street. As the pedestrian crossed the road, a driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk, police said.

The driver and other occupants of the vehicle got into a yelling match with the pedestrian on the street. The pedestrian then headed into a nearby business.

Moments later, the vehicle passed by the business as several gunshots rang out. Several rounds were fired, and some struck the building, police said. Officers responded to the area, but no suspects were found.

No one was injured in the incident, and police say the investigation is still ongoing. No other information will be released at this time.