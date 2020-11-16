Vessel carrying hazardous material sinks in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews are working to recover a sunken vessel carrying hazardous materials in the Petaluma River.

The Petaluma Fire Department said the vessel was blocking about 3/4ths of the river on Sunday. While diesel fuel had already been removed before it sunk, there were still petroleum products on board, according to officials.

Petaluma Fire and North Bay Fire worked to surround the vessel with containment booms to contain any petroleum leaks and limit the spread.

Courtesy: Petaluma Fire Department Office

“This will be an extended incident that will involve multiple agencies and a coordinated plan for vessel recovery. The containment booms will stay in place until the hazards are mitigated,” Petaluma Fire said.

Officials do not yet know why the vessel sunk. The fire departments alerted the following agencies to the incident: California Office of Emergency Services, Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard, Fish and Game, Petaluma Harbor Master and Petaluma Police Department.