Veterans Day celebrations across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Monday is Veterans Day but a lot of communities across the Bay Area are beginning the celebration this weekend.

This includes San Francisco where the 99th Annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. in the North Beach neighborhood.

Some streets are expected to close earlier as the parade formation is set to begin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON STREET CLOSURES.

North Point between Powell and The Embarcadero will be closed at 9 a.m.

Around 11 a.m. from The Embarcadero and North Point, north on the Embarcadero, west on Jefferson to Aquatic Park will be closed.

Muni routes will also be impacted during this time as routes will change direction before reaching the end of the line and others will be rerouted.

The routes affected include E Embarcadero, F Market & Wharves, 8 Bayshore, 39 Coit, and 47 Van Ness.

Once the streets are cleared, Muni service is expected to return to normal.

For a full list of events happening around the Bay Area, CLICK HERE.

