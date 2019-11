Veterans Day events across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.

There will be several Veterans Day events across the Bay Area to honor our military veterans.

Here are some events taking place today:

San Rafael: Celebration at Marin Veterans Memorial Auditorium at 9:30 a.m.

Petaluma: Veterans Day Parade starting at corner of D St. and 4th St. at 11 a.m.

San Jose: Veterans Day Parade starting at Hwy 87 and Santa Clara St. near SAP Center at 11 a.m.

Pinole: Traditional flag retirement ceremony at Fernandez Park at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon for veterans at the Pinole Senior Center

