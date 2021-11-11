Veterans Day Parade returns in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — What is said to be the largest Veterans Day Parade in the nation made a heroic return Thursday after it was furloughed last year by the pandemic.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was their as Veterans Day was celebrated in the streets of downtown San Jose.

Military veterans and their service on parade in one of San Jose’s oldest traditions.

Hundreds of patriots lined the streets to celebrate the service of veterans like parade Grand Marshall Marine Corp Lt. Colonel William Peacock.

Now in it’s 103rd year, the parade theme was “Heroes in Motion.”

The parade helps put the spotlight on programs that help veterans who are coping with challenges such as homelessness, depression and suicide.

Commencing with a fly over, some 70 different entries representing all branches of the military and their hardware marched through the streets, cheered on by patriots who were not shy about thanking the veterans for their service.