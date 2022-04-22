SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After calling it off for the past two years because of COVID-19, this morning dozens of US war veterans will be taking off to Washington D.C.

It is being organized by a national group called “honor flight,” which gives thousands of war veterans across the country the chance to see memorials like the Vietnam War Memorial.

This morning’s group will include 25 Vietnam veterans, four Korean War veterans and one World War Two veteran.

The group will be in Washington D.C. for three days to see the memorials and pay their respects to fallen friends in combat.

Everybody has a fascinating story, and they are proud of the lives they lived serving after the war, too.