SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be arriving in San Francisco Friday afternoon for a fundraiser and a roundtable discussion about small business.

Vice President Harris has not been to the Bay Area since October 2022 when she was talking about climate crisis. This time, she’s got a full agenda highlighting the Biden-Harris Administrations investments in A merica’s small businesses and some other stops.

Vice President Harris will arrive at SFO just before noon. She’ll then attend a political fundraiser where she’s expected to speak. Then she’ll attend a roundtable in the city where she’ll discuss entrepreneurship for Asian American and Pacific Islander business owners.

At the end of January, the Biden Administration announced a national strategy plan to specifically advance equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. This follows an executive order the president signed in back in May of 2021.

The Administration also released a fact sheet saying the Small Business Administration distributed billions of dollars in thousands of loans to business owners and entrepreneurs in the Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander community.

While the vice president discusses the Administration’s investments of small businesses, it can be expected she’ll discuss this new strategy which is said to consist of action plans prepared by 32 federal agencies building on the Administration’s broader equity agenda.

Vice President Harris is expected to leave Friday by 4:30 p.m.