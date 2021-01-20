Warriors gift VP Harris piece of Oakland for new office

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris’s hometown team gifted her a special jersey.

She confirmed the jersey, which says “Madame VP,” will have a space on the wall of her new White House office.

“Congratulations for blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way,” said Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors.

The history-making vice president said as a daughter of Oakland, the team always brings pride to her as well.

A plaque on the framed jersey says: “Vice President Kamala Harris for representing the spirit of the town of Oakland forever.”

In a heartwarming video, the Warriors featured a little girl who said “I love that Kamala looks like me and I can do anything too.”