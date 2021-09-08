Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Bay Area to back Newsom

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming home to the Bay Area on Wednesday to rally behind Governor Gavin Newsom.

He’s facing a recall election, with the last day to vote on Sept. 14.

The vice president posted on all her social media saying she voted “no” on the recall of Newsom. She’s urging Californians to do the same.

Harris and Newsom have worked together many times; when she was the district attorney in San Francisco, Newsom was the mayor.

They continued to work together when Newsom was Lt. Governor and Harris was Attorney General of California.

With the vice president and other big Democrat politicians showing up for Newsom, it’s evident the race could be a close call.

It has the potential to significantly alter the political landscape in the nation’s most populated state.

California voters haven’t elected a Republican to the governor seat since 2006.

Thousands of mail-in ballots are already in, but there are also thousands of people either on the fence of how they will vote and if they will vote at all. Since it is a special election, the turnout could be lower.

Newsom was in San Francisco campaigning on Tuesday.

Part of his campaign strategy has been telling voters what would happen if a Republican candidate were to take his job as governor.

President Joe Biden plans to come to California to support the governor before election day as well.

This morning, KRON4 will bring you the latest from the rally in San Leandro with the vice president.