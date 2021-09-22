Victim asleep while home was robbed in Millbrae

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are looking for suspect(s) who allegedly robbed someone’s home while they were sleeping, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s currently unclear if there was one or multiple suspects.

Authorities responded to reports of a home invasion in the City of Millbrae on Wednesday around 12:45 p.m.

The suspect(s) apparently entered the house by breaking out the rear sliding door and ransacked several

rooms within the house.

The victim woke up after hearing the noise, but the suspect(s) escaped before being caught.

Surveillance footage is being obtained from surrounding neighbors at this time to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.