(KRON) — One person is dead following a shooting that occurred Wednesday night near Interstate 880, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1600 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of an apparent shooting once they arrived. OPD was informed of two gunshot victims that were being treated at a local hospital.

The first victim suffered a gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition. The second victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. Both victims were residents of Oakland, police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.