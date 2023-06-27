SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital and crashed into officers on the way.

The victim crashed into the officers in the area of Coral Road and Carolina Street at about 4:13 p.m. Nobody was injured in the crash.

The driver told officers that he had been shot and continued to the hospital as officers followed, SFPD said. He told police that the shooting happened at 25th Street and Connecticut Street.

The victim is expected to survive. SFPD said officers did not find a crime scene at 25th and Connecticut.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”