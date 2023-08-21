(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department found a person dead with a gunshot wound Monday evening, police confirmed to KRON4.

OPD responded to the 600 block of High Street just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and located a person who was pronounced dead.

The 600 block of High Street is just south of the Fruitvale BART station, right off Interstate 880. High Street connects Oakland to the island of Alameda.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3821.