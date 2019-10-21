Victim identified in China Camp State Park homicide

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – The man who was found dead at China Camp State Park on Friday has been identified, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 22-year-old Jesus Jose Vasquez-Velazquez from Richmond was found around 8 a.m. near Miwok Meadows in San Rafael.

Following an investigation on the scene, it was determined that Vasquez-Velazquez’s death involved foul play and would be investigated as a homicide.

On Monday, a forensic post mortem examination and toxicology test are scheduled to take place.

No other details will be released by the Coroner’s Division at this time.

Officials continue to actively investigate the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (415) 473-7265.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offer best wishes and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Vasquez-Velazquez.