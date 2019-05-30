Victim identified in deadly Bay Bridge crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Alameda County Medical Examiner has identified the victim in Wednesday morning’s deadly crash on the Bay Bridge.

According to the county medical examiner, Juhmoni Thompson Crain, 23, was the passenger in the box truck involved in the crash.

Officials say a Golden Gate transit bus that left from the MacArthur BART station around 4:20 a.m. en route to the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco was rear-ended by a box truck on the Bay Bridge around 4:30 a.m.

There were three men inside that box truck; Crain was killed and two others were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The crash caused major delays for hours on the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco.

