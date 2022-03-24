LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – Road rage may have triggered a deadly shooting in the East Bay on Wednesday.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette.

The investigation is ongoing and the department will release more information as it becomes available.

Jilani was found dead in the middle of the road and may have been shot and killed by another driver settling a case of road rage.

The sheriff’s office is looking into that as a possible motive but not yet confirmed.

“With COVID on and, you know, people might have a bit of a shorter temper these days,” Carina Gonzales said.

Carina Gonzales lives near the unincorporated county intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Gloria Terrace where Jilani was found dead near a car.

She briefly spoke with a woman hours after the shooting, who attempted to render aid.

“My deepest condolences for her. that must have been extremely hard to go through and to see,” Gonzales said.

The sheriff’s office has not released a description of the shooter, or the getaway car possibly involved.

This comes after two lives were lost to possible road rage cases in the East Bay last month.

Cal Athletics Hall of Famer Gene Ransom was shot to death on Interstate-880 in Oakland.

He was on his way to pick-up his girlfriend before heading to work when prosecutors say 25-year-old Juan Angel Garcia opened fire.

He is currently in-custody facing murder charges.

Just days later, a 76-year-old woman was shot and killed while riding in the passenger seat of a car in Antioch.

Initially, investigators said it may have been a driveby shooting but have since said road rage is also a possibility.

“It just seems that things have gotten a little bit out of control when it comes to road rage,” Gonzales said.

The best thing to do is simply not engage with another driver.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.