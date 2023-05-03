A 34-year-old Oakland man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a shooting last month on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Claudio Martinez was shot late at night April 12 on Highway 580 near Lakeshore and Lake Park avenues. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Martinez exited the freeway and was located nearby and pronounced dead, CHP officials said. The freeway was closed for about three hours as CHP officers investigated the shooting.

