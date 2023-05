(KRON) — The victim of a Friday morning shooting in Oakland is in critical, but stable condition, the Oakland Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the 9700 block of Edes Avenue. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting but no victims, police said.

Later, OPD was told that a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital.

OPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (510) 238-3426.