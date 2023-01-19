ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after being shot.

The suspect was described as an African-American man wearing a black jacket. Police do not know which direction he fled in.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email APD’s Detective Gerber at rgerber@antiochca.gov.