(KRON) — The victim in a deadly crash in San Jose on Sunday has been identified by his family, and information from police is shedding new light on how the crash unfolded.

Jefferson Smith, 26, died at the scene of the crash. Smith’s family says he is a native of San Jose del Guaviare in Colombia. He arrived in the United States only three months ago “seeking to fulfill his dreams and the dreams of his loved ones,” his family says. Now, his family is asking for donations to send Smith’s body home to Colombia for a Christian burial.

Photos from the scene of the crash

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., when a man driving a white 2011 Toyota Corolla sedan entered the northbound lanes of Leigh Avenue heading the wrong way, according to the San Jose Police Department. The Corolla struck a 2012 Toyota Prius heading northbound at the intersection of Fruitdale Avenue, police said.

Smith, a woman and a child were inside of the Prius when it was struck. Smith was driving, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman and child were both taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries before being stabilized. The man behind the wheel of the Corolla also suffered life-threatening injuries before being stabilized at the hospital.

Police are still investigating exactly how and why the collision took place, and criminal charges are still pending. This is the 14th fatal crash in San Jose since the start of 2023, and it is the 15th traffic death in the city this year.