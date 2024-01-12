(KRON) — The victim of San Jose’s first homicide of 2024 was identified by a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s coroner on Friday as Erik Duran.

Duran, 25, was shot and run over with a vehicle by an assailant at 5:47 p.m. on January 10 in the area of Descanso Drive and North First Street, the San Jose Police Department said. Duran died at the scene.

SJPD Sgt. Jorge Garibay wrote, “Preliminary evidence indicated the collision to be an intentional act by the driver. Additionally, a preliminary examination of the victim revealed that he was also shot.”

Detectives identified the homicide suspect as Mikel McNack, 19, of Fremont. On Thursday, SJPD Covert Response Unit officers found the teenager at a home in Sacramento and arrested him. McNack was transported back to San Jose and booked into a Santa Clara County jail.

The SJPD said it needs help from the public to find the car that struck Duran. The suspect vehicle was a gray 2017 Infiniti QX30 SUV with a California license plate of 8TQV123, police said.

San Jose police are still trying to find this car connected to Jan. 10 homicide. (Image via SJPD)

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

On a GoFundMe page, Duran’s brother said the killing “may have been a dispute of some sorts gone sideways. My brother was 25 … and he didn’t deserve this. Anyone that knew my brother loved him. Soon justice will be served for him and our family. I never in a million years thought I’d be making a gofundme for anyone, let alone one of my baby brothers.”

Anyone with information on the Infiniti’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit by emailing 4106@sanjoseca.gov or by calling 408-277-5283.