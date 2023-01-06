SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the Seneca Hotel Friday afternoon, the department said on Twitter.

One victim was rescued from the fire. SFFD said they were taken to an emergency room and are described as being in serious condition.

SFFD said the fire was on the sixth floor of the seven-story building. Crews have since contained it. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The hotel is located at 34 6th Street, in the city’s mid-market neighborhood.