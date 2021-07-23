Victim injured in Oakland shooting dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man injured in a Sunday shooting in Oakland died in a hospital Thursday, police said.

On Sunday at 10:04 p.m., officers with the Oakland Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

Shortly afterward, officers learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified only as a male resident of Oakland, was reported to be in grave condition following the shooting.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased Thursday, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and as of Thursday night were withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at (510) 238-3821.