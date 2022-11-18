OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A victim in the King Estate shooting Sept. 28 has died, the Oakland Police Department announced via Twitter on Friday.

Police are working with the Alameda County Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of death.

Six people were injured in the shooting that happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the school complex, which is at the 4800 block of Fontaine Street.

All six victims were adults; one was a security guard, and two sustained life-threatening injuries.