SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Officials with the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a man killed in a shooting earlier this month in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood as 36-year-old Byron Cheeves, Jr.

Cheeves, an Antioch resident, was killed in March 16 shooting that happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street.

According to police, upon arrival, officers found Cheeves suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite attempts by medics to revive him, he died at the scene.

Police haven’t announced any arrests in the fatal shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.