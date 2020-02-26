Victim robbed, assaulted in viral video on San Francisco street identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – The victim seen in the viral video being robbed and assaulted in San Francisco while collecting cans has been identified, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police posted to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon thanking the public for assisting them in their investigation.

The man’s identity has not yet been released at this time.

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️



Victim has been IDENTIFIED



Thank you everyone for your assistance. We cannot express how appreciative we are of the outpouring of support from the community in helping us accomplish this. #sf #SanFrancisco #BayArea #sfpd pic.twitter.com/UejTF8SkaL — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 26, 2020

Authorities were seeking help from the public to identify the victim.

In the video, an Asian man, who was trying to get a shopping cart back, can be seen being hit by a Black man with a stick.

Police were also looking for witnesses of the racially charged attack.

San Francisco Police Officer Adam Lobsinger, a spokesman for the department, said the video appears to have been taken in the Bayview neighborhood. He said the department learned of the video Monday and it’s too early to label the incident as a suspected hate crime.