Victim robbed at gunpoint in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (BCN) — A person was robbed at gunpoint in San Bruno Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

Officers responded at 10:44 p.m. to the 600 block of West San Bruno Avenue after someone reported an armed robbery.

The suspect was alone when he approached the victim, pointed a gray revolver at him, and demanded his wallet, according to police.

The suspect then took off running and was last seen in the 800 block of Hensley Avenue, police said. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build.

According to police, the suspect was wearing a neon reflective vest, white facial covering, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue baggy jeans and black shoes.

The suspect did not injure the victim, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to get in touch with the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.