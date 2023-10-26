SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD responded to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Buchanan Street at about 3:18 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds and hospitalized.

One victim died at the hospital, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The location of the shooting is in the city’s Western Addition neighborhood. It is blocks away from Jefferson Square.

Nobody has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444.