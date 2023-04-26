SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has life-threatening injuries after they were shot in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD officers responded to the 100 block of Sadowa Street at about 2 p.m. for the shooting. A victim was located and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SFPD has not arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.