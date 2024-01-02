(KRON) — One person was hospitalized with major injuries after a fire in Marin County on Tuesday night, the Central Marin Fire Department said.

The fire department responded at about 9 p.m. to the report of a structure fire. Authorities did not provide an address for the fire.

The fire was mostly extinguished by the time an engine arrived. Firefighters contained it to one room.

The victim was taken to Marin Health Medical Central. Their injuries were described as “major.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.