Victim shares harrowing details from Oakland shooting that injured 6 people

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – We are learning more about an Oakland shooting that happened over the weekend directly from a woman who was caught in the crossfire as she was celebrating her birthday.

This was the definition of a close call.

The window of this woman’s car was pierced by one of several bullets that flew past.

Her vehicle was blocked by double-parked cars at Washington and 9th Streets in Oakland.

When she tried to leave at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the shooting started.

She ran past and joined her daughter and three sisters in the car where they huddled, praying for it to end.

Glass from the sunroof rained down and the doors of the car got shot as they were struck by bullets.

She and her son spoke off-camera to protect their identities.

“While I’m running there’s just so many gunshots everywhere and I don’t know if I’m going to get hit. The gunfire wouldn’t stop, it felt like it was going on forever, and oh my gosh, and it sounded like whoever was shooting was walking past the car,” the victim said.

“I’m thankful my family is alive from the shooting but even though it may be hard with the pandemic with everybody not making that much money, lost property can be replaced but not lost lives,” the victim’s son said.

The victim doesn’t usually go out and celebrate but finally decided to, traveling from Sacramento for a night out in Oakland on her birthday.

Unfortunately, this is how the night ended – Six other people were shot but the witness and her family miraculously walked away unharmed but very shaken.

This just added to her stress, as her son was on his fourth day at the hospital suffering from a series of seizures.

She tells KRON4 that this traumatic event has ironically gifted her a new found gratitude for life.

She is inspired to encourage young people to learn they have potential and violence is not the answer.