Victim shot in another Oakland laptop theft, police investigate

OAKLAND (KRON) – Police in Oakland are investigating another laptop theft that left a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Friday.

Around 9:24 p.m., officers arrived in the 6100 block of Adeline Street following reports of a shooting.

Police say they found the victim in the 800 block of Stanford Avenue.

The victim received medical treatment on the scene before being taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the victim is currently listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the area with the victim’s laptop.

Police continue to investigate the incident at this time.