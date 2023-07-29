(KRON) — One person was injured after shots were fired on Interstate 980 on Saturday in Oakland, California Highway Patrol said. CHP said the victim was shot in the chin.

CHP was notified about the shooting at about 4:07 a.m. It happened on eastbound I-980 near 11th Street.

The victim’s vehicle was a white Lexus with two occupants. As the car was getting on the freeway, the victims heard gunshots from the right of the car, CHP said.

The passenger was shot in the chin, and the driver transported them to a hospital, per CHP. Police did not have an update on their condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CHP Oakland at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer Saldana.