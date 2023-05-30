(KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a robbery and shooting.

The incident happened on April 29 just after 9:45 p.m., when callers reported shots fired in the area of Hoag Street and Mill Street. Officers arrived to find the victim, who had been shot in the foot, police said.

SRPD said four suspects approached the victim and tried to rob him at gunpoint. He was shot, and the suspects ran away on Mill Street, per police.

SRPD obtained surveillance videos of the suspects and their vehicle, which you can see above. Police believe the car used was a newer-model Toyota RAV4.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects and/or the vehicle is asked to call SRPD at (415) 485-3000.