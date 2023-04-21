(KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting that took place Tuesday in Vallejo, the Vallejo Police Department said. Authorities identified the three arrested as Brandon Ejchorszt, Jimmylee Davis and a juvenile.

The incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Springs Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was hospitalized, and he told police he was shot in an attempted robbery.

VPD said that the vehicle suspected to have been used in the incident was also involved in two other robberies that happened before the shooting. Patrol officers found the vehicle, arrested the three suspects and recovered a firearm.

Davis and Ejchorszt were booked into Solano County Jail. The juvenile was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility for felonies including armed robbery and attempted murder.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net.