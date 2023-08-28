(KRON) — One person was hospitalized after being shot following a verbal dispute east of the Oakland International Airport on Saturday, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers arrived in the 1000 block of 16th Street and learned two individuals were involved in a verbal dispute. One of the individuals brandished their firearm and shot the victim, Oakland police said.

The armed suspect fled the area after the shooting. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, OPD said.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.