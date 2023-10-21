(KRON) — One person was stabbed in Oakland after an armed robbery late Friday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department said. The alleged stabbing happened just after 5 p.m. on the 2880 block of High Street.

Two suspects approached the victim from behind and pointed a firearm at the victim, according to OPD. One of those suspects stabbed the victim and took his personal belongings.

The suspects also physically assaulted the victim before running away with the victim’s property, OPD said. Medical crews arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

OPD said anyone with information about the alleged armed robbery is asked to contact 510-238-3426.