(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Monday.

OPD was alerted to a report of an individual suffering from an alleged stabbing in the 2900 block of 58th Avenue in the afternoon of Jan. 15.

Responding officers located a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was driving in the 1400 block of High Street, when a person approached the victim’s vehicle and began hitting the window. The victim was subsequently stabbed after attempting to stop the individual, police said. The victim reportedly fled in their car after the attack.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.