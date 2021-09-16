Victim stabbed in stomach following argument in Santa Rosa: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A victim is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach over a parking spot in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the police department.

Around 5:05 p.m., authorities arrived in the 100 block of 7th Street following reports of a stabbing.

Police found a victim laying on the sidewalk — He was bleeding from a stab wound in the stomach.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dillon Williams of Santa Rosa, was still in the area and arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Officials say his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The victim’s identity will not be released, police say.

Investigators learned that Williams and the victim were arguing ‘over a parking space on Wilson Street at the corner of 7th Street.’ It turned physical, and Williams then stabbed the victim, officials say.

Williams was booked at the Sonoma County Jail for attempted homicide.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590 or submit a tip at www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.