(KRON) — A teenaged boy was struck by a car driven by a bank robber who was fleeing from deputies in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Numerous people called 911 Monday afternoon to report that Citibank was being robbed at 429 Paseo Grande. The thief passed a note to a bank teller threatening to blow up the bank if they didn’t hand over $20,000, the Sheriff’s Office said. The robber fled from the bank in the sedan at 3:45 p.m.

Nearby sheriff’s deputies chased the sedan. At the intersection of Via Granada and Via Cordoba, the sedan struck a juvenile, investigators said. Deputies terminated the pursuit and helped the victim.

The teenaged victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said two suspects remain at-large.