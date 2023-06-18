(KRON) – A man was arrested after striking an individual in the head with a pickaxe Friday night in San Carlos.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the report of someone that had been attacked and struck in the head with a pickaxe on the Highway 101 overpass at Holly Street. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by medics on scene.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, was identified as Matthew Garcia. He had fled the area on foot and was later found by police hiding in the 500 block of Skyway Road, police said.

The 37-year-old was found to be in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. Garcia was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.