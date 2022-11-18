SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has serious injuries after a car crash in the South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. at 7th Street and Odd Fellows Way. It was reported as a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

SFPD said an officer responding to the scene saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. Police detained one person but did not make an arrest.

An investigation is ongoing, and SFPD said more information will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444.

Less than a mile from the scene of the crash, a stabbing occurred in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized, and his condition is unknown.