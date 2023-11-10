(KRON) — A victim died after being swept by waves into the ocean at Point Reyes on Friday. Marin County firefighters said they responded to reports of a person struggling in the water at 9 a.m.

Big waves, including sneaker waves, were breaking along Marin County beaches at the time. Six rescue swimmers, four helicopters, and three rescue watercraft were deployed as emergency crews found the victim and pulled the person out of the ocean.

The victim was pronounced deceased shortly after, firefighters said. The National Parks Service Point Reyes is investigating circumstances around the incident.