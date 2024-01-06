SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night near Chase Center, the San Francisco Police Department said. The shooting happened around 9:58 p.m. in the area of 16th Street & Terry A Francois Boulevard.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and located a victim with at least one gunshot wound. The victim is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SFPD.

No suspect description is available at this time.

SFPD says a vehicle may have been a vehicle involved. The department remains at the scene investigating. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.