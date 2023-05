SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood Friday, the city’s police department said.

SFPD officers responded to 3rd Street and Palou Avenue at 3:53 p.m. for the report of a shooting. The victim was found with a gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

SFPD has not made an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.