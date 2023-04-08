(KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 12:37 p.m. near Keyes Street and S 3rd Street.

Police said there has been at least one victim in the shooting. The unidentified person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, SJPD said.

As of 1:30 p.m., there are street closures in place. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.