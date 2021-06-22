Victim’s aunt in Lake Merritt shooting speaks out

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – “He was a father falling in love with life. And his child. Celebrating life at the time.”

Jasma Turner is opening up to KRON 4 about her nephew Dashawn Rhodes.

Rhodes was murdered Saturday, as gunfire shattered an Oakland Juneteenth event at Lake Merritt.

Six others suffered gunshot wounds. Oakland police say initial reports indicate the bloodshed was gang related.

“He’s not in a gang. He was affiliated with life, with people,” Turner said.

Turner says she wants people to know Dashawn.

“Turner. He loved to sing, he loved to congregate with his family, he was basically a stay at home father.”

She says her nephew recently spent the weekend with her and her children and said he took fatherhood very seriously.

She says right now, they want answers. But right now, none exist yet.

“He was out there for Juneteenth. If Juneteenth had not taken place, he would not have been there. Only God knows what happened. I just know he did not come home.”