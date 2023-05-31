(KRON) — Two victims were identified after a deadly head-on collision on Highway 1 near Pescadero caused a Tesla and Subaru SUV to plunge into a beach lagoon.

A San Mateo County Coroner identified the Tesla driver as Patricio Cabrera Jr., 29, of San Francisco. Cabrera was pulled out of his submerged 2022 Tesla and pronounced dead Tuesday evening.

The Subaru driver, identified as 66-year-old James Allan Willis of Davenport, was also killed. His passenger, Astrid Willis, 62, of Davenport, suffered major injuries and she was airlifted to Stanford Hospital.

The double fatal crash happened at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 1 near Bean Hollow State Beach.

Helicopters landed on a San Mateo County beach to airlift crash victims on May 30, 2023. One woman was airlifted. (Image courtesy CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations)

California Highway Patrol officers found the Tesla “completely submerged underwater and the Subaru was partially submerged,” CHP Officer Art Montiel wrote. Investigators determined that the Subaru was traveling northbound on Highway 1 while the Tesla was traveling southbound.

“One of the vehicles crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped the other vehicle. Both drivers lost control,” Montiel wrote. The two vehicles careened down an embankment and landed in a lagoon.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. The CHP said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A. Musil at 650-779-2700.