NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims.

The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a press release from the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Killian was the pilot of the plane, and Hicks was a passenger.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Pope Valley in Napa County. Officials say the crash also sparked a fire that burned at least one acre. The fire was contained on that Sunday.

The crash and the cause of death are still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).