(KRON) — The victims in a deadly crash on Highway 4 near Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified. The head-on collision, which occurred shortly after midnight Thursday, left five dead.

Shortly before the crash, the CHP received a report about a Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway. The Elantra crashed head on into a Ford Flex traveling westbound.

The drivers of both cars were killed. Three children who were riding in the Hyundai also suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the victims are:

Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville

Tiara Tucker, 27, of Vallejo

Mariah Mihailovic, 5, of Vallejo

Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, of Vallejo

Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, of Vallejo

As a result of the crash, the entire freeway was shut down for a time before being reopened. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. It has not yet been determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.